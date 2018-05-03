Fuel station robbed in Pannala by machete-wielding masked men

A fuel station located at Gonawila in Makandura within the Pannala Police Division has been robbed by two masked men wielding machetes who had arrived in a car.

The two suspects, covering their faces to conceal their identities, had threatened the two employees at the fuel station with machetes and robbed a sum of Rs 70,000 before fleeing in the car they came in.

According to reports, the robbery had taken place between 12.30am and 1.00am today (3).

The suspects have not been identified yet while Pannala Police is conducting an investigation to arrest them.