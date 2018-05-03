17,028 dengue cases reported in 4 months

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that a total of 17,028 island-wide cases of Dengue patients has been reported within the first 4 months of 2018.

In the month of January 7178 cases, in February 4395 cases, 3303 cases in March and in April 2152 cases were reported to the Epidemiology Unit.

It is revealed that a decrease in the number of patients can be observed when comparing January with April.

During this time period approximately 30.9% of cases were reported from the Western Province.

Under the Regional Health Service Division of Colombo, the numbers show a steady decline in the number of cases reported in the months of January (1,177), February (622), March (475) and April (349).

Epidemiology Unit stated that this shows the need to constantly and completely eliminate the places where mosquitoes breed and also the need for public awareness on the measures to take when one contracts the fever.

The Unit further stressed the importance of receiving relevant treatment and clinical tests, if fever lasts for more than 3 days.