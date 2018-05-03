External factors creating rifts within UNP - Sarath Fonseka
May 3, 2018 01:20 pm
Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says that certain groups operating externally are creating conflicts within the United National Party (UNP).
Speaking to reporters in Gampaha, he said that there is no reason to fail if responsibilities are fulfilled with dedication and honesty.
The newly-appointed Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development stated that there is a scientific basis for his new ministerial portfolios as regional development and wildlife are both associated with rural life.