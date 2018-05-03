External factors creating rifts within UNP - Sarath Fonseka

External factors creating rifts within UNP - Sarath Fonseka

May 3, 2018   01:20 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says that certain groups operating externally are creating conflicts within the United National Party (UNP).

Speaking to reporters in Gampaha, he said that there is no reason to fail if responsibilities are fulfilled with dedication and honesty. 

The newly-appointed Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development stated that there is a scientific basis for his new ministerial portfolios as regional development and wildlife are both associated with rural life. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories