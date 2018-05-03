Rainy condition expected to enhance from tomorrow

-

The Department of Meteorology says that the prevailing rainy weather condition in the island is expected to enhance from tomorrow (May 4).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several palaces in the most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. while showers will occur in the Western, North-western and Southern coastal areas during the morning too.

Heavy falls, about 100 mm can be expected in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.

The Met Department says that misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

With regard to the sea area, it said that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Batticaloa via Galle and Hambanthota.

Heavy showers will occur in the sea areas to the Southern of the island while showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly to Southerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and Matara to Potuvil via Hambantota.

Temporarily very strong gusty (up to 70-80 kmph) winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.