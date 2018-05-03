Joint Opposition to raise awareness on countrys economic crisis

May 3, 2018   02:16 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Joint Opposition has decided to implement a program to raise public awareness on the current economic crisis in the country.

MP Bandula Gunawardane stated that more information regarding the program will be announced at the May Day rally on the 7th.

A meeting of the Joint Opposition MPs was held yesterday (02) under the leadership of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and the scheduled May rally was discussed in detail at the said meeting, according to MP Gunawardane.

