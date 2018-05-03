Ruined politicians are scheming to destabilize govt  Arjuna

There is no political instability in the country and ruined politicians without a voter-base are engaged in a scheme to destabilize the government, says Minister of Petroleum Resources Development, Arjuna Ranatunga.

He stated this to the media after attending a religious event at Dematagoda, this morning (03).

While stating that there is no instability in the country, he says however there were many unsavory incidents in the political field that came to be because of power-hungry individuals.

He says the politicians who are elected to the parliament with titles and destroy them do not think about the country and if they do, these things would not happen.

Minister stated that they have 18 more months left to run the government and the public expects that they would proceed while amending their past mistakes.

According to him the public could have voted for a SLFP government or a UNP government in 2015 but instead they granted the power to the President and the Prime Minister so that they could form one government together. And that was to work on building the country putting aside politics, says Minister.

Everyone’s responsibility after the new cabinet reshuffle is to work for cleaner politics in the future, he further stated.

