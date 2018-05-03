CTU condemns reappointment of Uva CM as Education Minister

The Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) has condemned the reappointment of Uva Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake as the Provincial Education Minister.

General Secretary of CTU, Joseph Stalin states that the President should pay thorough attention to this matter.

The Chief Minister has been accused of summoning the principal of Tamil Girls’ Maha Vidyalaya, Badulla to his residence and forcing her to kneel on the floor because she had refused to enroll a student recommended by him.

Two months ago, the Chief Minister was temporarily suspended from his duties as the Provincial Education Minister due the incident and was reinstated to the position recently.

However, reinstating the Minister to the position while investigations regarding the incident are still ongoing is not commendable, said the CTU General Secretary.

When Ada Derana inquired about the status of the investigations, the Chairperson of Human Rights Commission Dr. Deepika Udugama stated that the report on the incident has currently reached its final phase.

The report will be issued next week, according to Dr. Udugama.