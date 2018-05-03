Party Leaders have decided to hold a debate on the government’s Policy Statement that will be presented at the Parliament on May 8, when the next session commences.

According to MP Dinesh Gunawardena, this was decided at the Party Leaders’ meeting held today (03) headed by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

The said debate will be held on the May 10.

The President is to present a Policy Statement at the next parliamentary session and the Party Leaders have agreed to hold a debate on the statement as proposed by the Joint Opposition.

At the meeting, the agenda of the coming new parliamentary session was also discussed in detail, said MP Gunawardena.