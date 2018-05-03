Party Leaders agree to debate govts Policy Statement

Party Leaders agree to debate govts Policy Statement

May 3, 2018   04:43 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Party Leaders have decided to hold a debate on the government’s Policy Statement that will be presented at the Parliament on May 8, when the next session commences.

According to MP Dinesh Gunawardena, this was decided at the Party Leaders’ meeting held today (03) headed by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

The said debate will be held on the May 10.

The President is to present a Policy Statement at the next parliamentary session and the Party Leaders have agreed to hold a debate on the statement as proposed by the Joint Opposition.

At the meeting, the agenda of the coming new parliamentary session was also discussed in detail, said MP Gunawardena.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories