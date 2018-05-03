Police seek public assistance to arrest Navy Sampath

Sri Lanka Police today requested public assistance on arresting a suspect in connection with the kidnapping for ransom, illegal detention and murder of 11 youths in 2008 and 2009.

Police Media Spokesman Office stated that currently, several navy officers have been arrested by the CID with regard to the investigations being carried regarding this.

Former Navy Lieutenant Commander Hettiarachchi Mudiyanselage Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi aka ‘Navy Sampath’, who is one of the wanted suspect over the incident, is believed to be absconding. The Fort Magistrate’s Court has issued an open warrant to arrest him, said the police.

The wanted suspect is a 41 year old resident of Wennawatta area in Wellampitiya.

Police Media Spokesman Office requests the public to alert the police on the hotlines 0112 2422176, 0112 2320141 or 0112 2393621 with any information regarding the suspect.