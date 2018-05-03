Amaraweera plans to relocate Ministry of Agriculture again

Newly appointed Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera says that the shifting of the Ministry of Agriculture back to its previous location has been brought to his attention.

Responding to questions by the media personnel after assuming duties in his new ministerial post today (3), the minister said that he personally doesn’t see the need for such a luxurious and large building to house the ministry.

The most suitable place for the Ministry was its previous location at ‘Govijana Mandiraya’, admitted the Minister.

As the ‘Govijana Mandiraya’ building was taken over by the government for another purpose, the Ministry of Agriculture shifted to its current location in Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte.

He will pay his utmost attention to relocate the ministry back to its original address after conducting a study on it, the Minister assured.