Several SriLankan Airlines flights delayed due to various reasons

A variety of reasons have caused delays to several SriLankan Airlines flights today (May 3).

The untimely sickness of a passenger inbound from the Gulf initiated a diversion to Cochin on one flight while another aircraft inbound from Kuwait was caught in a dust-storm and required attention from Engineering.

Two other aircraft were delayed for technical reasons that have since been resolved, SriLankan Airlines said in a statement.



The lack of aircraft meant that a number of flights, namely UL884 Colombo-Melbourne, UL281 Colombo-Jeddah, UL314 Colombo-Kuala Lumpur, UL406 Colombo-Bangkok and UL 604 Melbourne-Colombo suffered prolonged delays.



SriLankan Airlines expressed deep regrets for any inconvenience caused to customers and pointed out that all passengers who had checked in were provided complimentary hotel accommodation and/or meals at the airport by the airline.