Hash, foreign liquor and cigarettes worth Rs 1.7 million found in container

Sri Lanka Customs has detected nearly one kilogram of Hashish and a large haul of foreign liquor and cigarettes illegally imported to the country inside a shipping container.

The goods include 973g of Hashish, 282 bottles of whisky, 253 bottles of wine, 46 bottles of beer and 1,000 sticks of cigarettes.

The value of the hashish, which was hidden inside of a glass tumbler package, has been estimated at Rs. 1,000,000 while the value of the other goods is around Rs. 776,000.

The contraband had been brought in 40’ container containing unaccompanied passenger baggage and was detected by Customs Revenue Task Force.

The suspects including the Sri Lankan shipper, one of the passenger consignees and another recipient at Ja-Ela and the narcotics were handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), the customs spokesman said.

Further investigations on the rest of the items are being progressed by Revenue Task Force of Sri Lanka Customs.