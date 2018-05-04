Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision with lorry

One person died following an accident involving a motorcycle and a lorry near the Wellawaya bus depot on the Wellawaya-Thanamalwila road.

Police said that the motorcycle rider, an 18-year-old youth from Wellawaya, was killed in the head-on collision.

The driver of the lorry, a resident of Medamulana, has been taken into custody by Wellawaya Police.

The body of the deceased has been placed at the Wellawaya Hospital while the post mortem examination is to be performed today.

Wellawaya Police is conducting further investigations.