Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision with lorry

Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision with lorry

May 4, 2018   11:45 am

By Yusuf Ariff

One person died following an accident involving a motorcycle and a lorry near the Wellawaya bus depot on the Wellawaya-Thanamalwila road. 

Police said that the motorcycle rider, an 18-year-old youth from Wellawaya, was killed in the head-on collision. 

The driver of the lorry, a resident of Medamulana, has been taken into custody by Wellawaya Police. 

The body of the deceased has been placed at the Wellawaya Hospital while the post mortem examination is to be performed today. 

Wellawaya Police is conducting further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories