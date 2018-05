A body has been discovered this morning around a kilometer away from the Kandy Court Complex, Ada Derana reporter said.

The deceased has been identified as a 40-year-old father of three, who is a resident of Dehiyanowila in Kandy.

He is believed to have drowned after falling from the unprotected bridge across the Meda Ela in Dehiyanowila, on his way home last night.

Kandy Police is conducting an investigation.