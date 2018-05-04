The Colombo High Court has postponed the case against former Minister Basil Rajapaksa and another defendant for allegedly using funds belonging to the Divi Neguma Department to print almanacs with the image of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Attorney General had filed indictments against the former minister and the former Director General of the Divi Neguma Department Kithsiri Ranawaka for the misappropriation funds from the department to the tune of Rs. 29.4 million to print five million almanacs with the image of former President to be used as election propaganda material, during the January 2015 Presidential election.

When the case was taken up today (4) before Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga, the defence counsels pointed out that the Court of Appeal issued an injunction effective until June 9, preventing the case from being heard before Justice Kulatunga.



Therefore they requested that another date be given to hear the case.

After taking into consideration the facts presented, the High Court postponed the case until June 17.