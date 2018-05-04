Sacred relics from Taxila exhibited in Kalutara

May 4, 2018   03:21 pm

Most Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha brought from Pakistan are being exhibited for general public at the Purana Vajirakoth Viharaya, Kalutara District today (May 4). 

The relics were received by Rev. Gonaduwe Gunananda Thero at the temple.

Thereafter, the Relics will be taken to Galle (5th May at Sumanaramaya, Kumbalwella), Matara (6th & 7th May at Getambaruwa Raja Maha Vihara), Kurunegala (8th May at Diyakalamulla Pirivena, Kuliyapitiya), Anuradhapura (9th & 10th May at Sri Sarananda Maha Pirivena) and Kandy (11th May at Balagollla Budhist Centre and 12th May at Ambanwela Raja Maha Vihara) for public exposition. 

Afterwards the Relics will be brought back to Colombo on 13th May, for three days exposition at Gangaramaya Temple till 16th May.

