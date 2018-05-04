-

Secretary to the President, Austin Fernando says that under President Maithripala Sirisena, anybody involved in corruption would be punished irrespective of their status or position they hold.

He said the present government that came to power promising good governance will not tolerate bribery and corruption.

“This government will continue to punish those engaged in bribery and corruption,” he said.

President Maithripala Sirisena has ordered the immediate suspension of the senior official attached to the Presidential Secretariat and the Chairman of the State Timber Corporation (STC) who face bribery allegations.

He also advised the authorities to strictly enforce the law against the two offenders.

The decision was taken after the President’s attention was drawn to the arrest of two senior officials, the President’s Media Division said.

President Sirisena, in a statement, said that the incident confirms the importance of establishing independent commissions and implementing the policies of the government against bribery and corruption.

The President stated that he was pleased with the independent and impartial background created by the present government to ensure that the law enforcement authorities are able to perform their duties independently.

The Bribery Commission yesterday arrested the President’s Chief of Staff Dr I.H.K. Mahanama and the Chairman of the State Timber Corporation (STC) P. Dissanayake while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 million.