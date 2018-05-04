Sri Lanka Cricket elections before May 31

-

Sports Minister Faiszer Musthapha says that necessary steps will be taken to hold Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) elections before May 31.

The election to appoint office bearers for the cricket governing body og hte country was scheduled to be held on May 19, however was postponed due to an issue with the Elections Committee.

According to reports, the board had violated procedure when appointing the elections committee.

In a letter sent to SLC, sports minister Faiszer Musthapha had pointed out sports law that states an election committee can only be appointed and sanctioned at an Extraordinary General Meeting with the approval of SLC members.

As the SLC had appointed the election committee only at an executive committee meeting, the ministry views it as invalid and has asked SLC to halt the reception of nominations.

The SLC, however, claims that it had received permission to conduct the election from previous sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekera.

The current Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket headed by Thilanga Sumathipala was recently reappointed as an Interim Committee to continue operations until fresh elections are held.