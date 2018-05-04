Only solution is quick dissolution of Parliament - GL

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Prof. G.L. Peiris, says the solution the country needs is not a fifth Cabinet reshuffle, but the quick dissolution of Parliament.

“The solution we need is not a fifth Cabinet reshuffle.” He stated that President Maithripala Sirisena is scheduled to make a policy statement in Parliament on the 8th of May and after that there will be a debate.

“And the only solution is for a quick dissolution of Parliament thereafter to enable the people of this country to decide what kind of government they want,” he told Ada Derana.

“They must be given that opportunity. And all these cosmetic changes will not provide us with any lasting solution grievous issues that confront the country today.”

The former minister also said that it is not surprising that 16 members of the SLFP now wish to sit in the ranks of the opposition and that he has been asked what is the position of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in that regard.

“ My answer is that whoever accepts the leadership of Mahinda Rajapaksa and the policies of the SLPP are certainly welcome to talk to us. Our doors are open,” he said.