Showery condition to enhance due to atmospheric disturbance

The Department of Meteorology says that due to a low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, showery condition is expected to enhance over the island.

The disturbance is likely to persist during next two days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several palaces in the most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. while showers will occur in the Western, Southern and North-western provinces during the morning too.

Heavy falls, above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Southern, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and North-central provinces and in Kaluthara district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.