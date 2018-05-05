Sri Lanka, India hold 29th International Maritime Boundary Line meeting

- Sri Lanka Navy

The 29th International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) meeting between Sri Lanka and India was held onboard Indian Naval Ship ‘Sumithra’ at the Indo-Sri Lanka Maritime Boundary Line off Kankasanthurai.

The Sri Lankan delegation consisted of Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka Coast Guard officials headed by Commander North Central Naval Area, Rear Admiral Muditha Gamage. Among the 11 officials represented Sri Lanka were Deputy Area Commander (North), Commodore Senarath Wijesooriya, Director Naval Operations, Commodore Sanjeewa Dias and Deputy Director and Director Operations of Sri Lanka Coast Guard, Captain Ravindra Thisera as well. Meanwhile, the Indian delegation was comprised of 9 officials headed by Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu Naval Area, Rear Admiral Alok Bhatnagar. Defence Attaché to the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka Captain Ashok Rao also attended this event.

The IMBL meeting is held to strengthen relationship and operational readiness between the navies and Coast Guard personnel of two neighboring countries. During its 29thsitting, matters related to maritime security in the region were discussed at length. Mementoes were also exchanged to mark the significance of this occasion.