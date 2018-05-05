Heavy showers expected today

-

Due to a low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, showery condition is expected to enhance over the island.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several palaces in the most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m.



Showers will occur in the Western, Southern and North-western provinces during the morning too.



Heavy falls, above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Southern, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and North-central provinces and in Kaluthara district.



Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.



Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.



Marine weather



Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota. Heavy falls can be expected at some places.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas in the evening or night.



Winds will be South-westerly to Southerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and speed will be 20-30 kmph.



Temporarily very strong gusty (up to 70-80 kmph) winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.