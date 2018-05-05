- Government Information Department

The State Dance Awards Ceremony – 2018 was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo, yesterday (04).

This Award ceremony is jointly organized by the Ministry of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs and Dept. of Cultural Affairs to felicitate the artistes who rendered a great service for the development of the field of local dance.

Renowned dancers S.G. Kavisena and Vasanthi Kunchithapatham awarded the “Narthana Thilaka” Award for the appreciation of their service rendered to the field of local Dance during their lifetime. The President presented these awards to them.

Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakse, State Minister Mohan Lal Grero, Deputy Minister Karunarathna Paranavitana, Director of the Department of the Cultural Affairs Mrs. Anusha Gokula and others participated in this event.

