Three suspects in Rs. 18 million gem theft arrested

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the theft of gems worth Rs.18 million by Beruwela police.

The suspects who have arrived in a motor bike have allegedly robbed the gems while it was being transported in another motor bike.

The person who was transporting the gems has been threatened using a weapon by the two suspects.

Beruwela police apprehended the three suspects during a special investigation and the stock of gems have also been seized.

The suspects aged 24, 31 and 35 were identified as residents of Anuradhapura and Embilipitiya area.

They will be produced before Kalutara Magistrate’s Court.