UNP May Day rally today

The May Day commemorations of the United National Party (UNP) will be held today (03).

The rally will be held, headed by Party Leader, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium in Colombo.

All trade unions representing UNP will be in attendance and around 25,000 state employees are to join the rally according to Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

However, Matale district MP Ranjith Aluwihare stated that he won’t be attending this year’s UNP May Rally, at a press conference yesterday (02).