Spill gate of Udawalawa reservoir opened

According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), a spill gate at the Udawalawa reservoir has been opened at around 7pm last night (05).

Meanwhile showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the most parts of the island after 2 pm, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers will also occur in the Southern province during the morning.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-central provinces and in Badulla, Kaluthara and Vauniya districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.