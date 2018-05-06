Spill gate of Udawalawa reservoir opened

Spill gate of Udawalawa reservoir opened

May 6, 2018   10:20 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), a spill gate at the Udawalawa reservoir has been opened at around 7pm last night (05).

Meanwhile showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the most parts of the island after 2 pm, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers will also occur in the Southern province during the morning.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-central provinces and in Badulla, Kaluthara and Vauniya districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories