Former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa says that the infrastructure facilities built in Sri Lanka are being transferred to other countries due current government’s failure of properly utilizing them.

According to former defense secretary, when the Prime Minister came in to power, he let Mattala Airport and Hambantota port go unproductive stating that they were creating losses; yet now he says that it will take years to see the results of the development projects done by the current government.

He accused that the air-conditioned warehouses at Mattala International Airport were used for storing paddy and cranes that were for the Hambantota port were halted.

He states that if the current government’s development projects are going to take so long to produce results, the PM should also know that these invested infrastructure facilities would also take time to show results.

Improper management has led these infrastructures to be leased to other governments, claims Rajapaksa.