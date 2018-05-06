Fuel station robbed by armed men in Galle

May 6, 2018   01:00 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A fuel station near the Pinnaduwa interchange of the Southern Expressway was robbed by two men who arrived on a motorcycle at around midnight yesterday (05).

The suspects, who robbed some Rs 40,000 from the fuel station, were carrying a T-56 assault rifle.

When the employees of the fuel station had refused to hand over the money, the suspects have fired the gun to threaten them. However, two live bullets were ejected due to the firearm malfunctioning, and were later discovered by the police. 

A van which had come to the fuel station at the time had attempted to chase after the robbers, but had failed in their attempt to capture them.

Further investigations regarding the incident are being conducted by Galle Police.

