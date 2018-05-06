Abolishing Executive Presidency should not be done in haste  Sarath Fonseka

Minister of Wildlife and Regional Development Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says that a proper study should be conducted on the current political trend in the country before taking a decision on the Executive Presidency.

Speaking to the media yesterday (05) in Gampaha, he said that the wildlife ministry comes with great responsibilities and that he will work towards bringing justice for the wildlife.

He also expressed his contentment on the new Deputy Minister for the ministry Palitha Thewarapperuma saying that he is a good friend who served in the prison with him once.

Commenting on the recent incident of a state official committing bribery, he said that this proves that the ones who are closer to the politicians are the ones who commit most frauds. He also said public support is also needed to resolve these.

If the rumor of PM Ranil Wickremesinghe helping to reveal the incident was true, we should honor and respect him for that, Fonseka said.

He also commented on the proposed 20th amendment saying that abolishing the executive presidency is a dangerous move if it will bring about a corrupted Prime Minister.

If Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) manages to lead the future elections as they had in the last election, there will be a corrupted leader in the country, he further stated.

Commenting on the rumors of former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa’s candidacy in upcoming elections he said that it would be regretful if the public decides to make a man who hasn’t even lived in the country for 15 years, the leader of the country.

He also claimed that the former Defense Secretary, as a US citizen, has taken an oath to take arms for the sovereignty of USA.