Terrified politicos trying to create crises within JO  Piyal Nishantha

Joint Opposition MP Piyal Nishantha claims that subordinates of the President and the Prime Minister are in a competition to embezzle and take bribes.

He stated that they will use their May Day rally as a protest against corruption as well as force the government to provide concessions to the public on inflating prices.

Commenting on divisions within the Joint Oppositions, he said that there will be only one decision taken as a party despite many having different opinions and everyone would stand in that decision.

Certain politicos who are terrified of losing are trying to create crises within the Joint Opposition but they will not succeed as the public is with the symbol of ‘Mahinda Rajapaksa’, said the MP

He stated that out of the 3 proposed names –Basil Rajapaksa, Gotabhaya Rajapaksa & Chamal Rajapaksa –one would be the next presidential candidate and that there is no secrecy regarding the name.

MP Nishantha says that 10 MPs of the government along with the 16 MPs who left the Unity government will sit with the Opposition at the new parliamentary session scheduled on the 8th of May.

Rebuilding the country even as a dictator is better considering the state the country is in, he further stated.