Sri Lanka mission working closely with Malaysian authorities on detained migrants

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that investigations are still underway after a tanker with 131 Sri Lankans was intercepted by Malaysian police, and that officials of the Sri Lanka High Commission are working closely with the relevant Malaysian authorities in this connection.

Issuing a statement today (6), the ministry said that the Royal Malaysian Police Special Branch has confirmed that 131 persons believed to be Sri Lankans have been detained at Tanjung Gamoh, Sedili, in Johor Baru on 1 May.

Out of the 131 persons, 127 have been arrested under theImmigration Act 1959/63. They are presently detained at Pekan Nenas Immigration Detention Centre in Johor Baru. The remaining 4 persons have been arrested under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act of 2007 and are also detained.



“While the identities of the 131 persons are still in the process of being determined, initial information indicate that 43 of the 131 persons arrested hold identity cards issued by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR),” the release said.



Further information regarding the individuals arrested will be shared when available, and as appropriate, respecting the need to ensure that information thus shared does not jeopardize the investigations that are presently underway, the ministry stated.