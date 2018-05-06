Akila vows to work towards electing a UNP president in 2020

United National Party (UNP) General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam proclaims that he will provide the strength to produce a UNP president in 2020.

Addressing the UNP May Day rally held today (06) at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium, he said that the UNP is a party that is always prepared to give the right place to the deserving.

He states in his address that this May Day Commemoration is important for everyone, starting from the bottom-most level in the party and for that he is proud as a person from the village who came to be the General Secretary of party.

He says that he didn’t know anyone from the party back when he came to celebrate his first UNP May Day rally. He said that UNP is not a party belonging to any one person and that its party where anyone can succeed if they have the commitment and the desire.

According to him, many have asked whether he was capable of this when he was appointed as the General Secretary. He pledged to commit to bring the party to a point where they can produce a UNP president in 2020.

He further said that many doubted him when he was given the Ministry of Education too, but now he has brought the Ministry to a better place from where it was and has brought faith back in to education.