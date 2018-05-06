Three arrested with Kerala Cannabis worth nearly Rs 10 million

Vavuniya division police narcotic unit has arrested 3 people for the possession of 69 kg and 735 g of Kerala Cannabis estimated to be worth nearly Rs 10 million at Omanthai, Vavuniya.

The police said the arrest was made today (06) while the suspects were smuggling the cannabis from Jaffna.

The arrested suspects are youths between the ages 23-28 and are revealed to be residents of Jaffna, Mallavi and Vavuniya.

The seized haul of cannabis was prepared to be sold in Colombo and suburbs after being smuggled from India via the sea route, according to police.

The suspects are to be presented at the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court.