Three arrested with Kerala Cannabis worth nearly Rs 10 million
Pic By - Madawa Kulasooriya

Three arrested with Kerala Cannabis worth nearly Rs 10 million

May 6, 2018   05:40 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Vavuniya division police narcotic unit has arrested 3 people for the possession of 69 kg and 735 g of Kerala Cannabis estimated to be worth nearly Rs 10 million at Omanthai, Vavuniya.

The police said the arrest was made today (06) while the suspects were smuggling the cannabis from Jaffna.

The arrested suspects are youths between the ages 23-28 and are revealed to be residents of Jaffna, Mallavi and Vavuniya.

The seized haul of cannabis was prepared to be sold in Colombo and suburbs after being smuggled from India via the sea route, according to police.

The suspects are to be presented at the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories