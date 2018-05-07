Possibility of afternoon thundershowers

-

The possibility for afternoon thundershowers is still high over the island, according to the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. while showers will occur in the Southern and Western provinces and Puttalam and Mannar districts during the morning too.

Heavy falls, about 100 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, North-central and Eastern provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Sea Area

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Heavy falls can be expected at some places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly to Southerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and speed will be 25-35 kmph.