Will never allow Samurdhi Bank to be brought under Central Bank - SB

Assigning the Samurdhi Bank under the Central Bank of Sri Lanka is not at all acceptable, says former minister S.B. DIssanayake, who held the Saurdhi portfolio.

Addressing the May Day rally of the United National Party (UNP) at the Sugathadasa Stadium yesterday (6), Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had announced that the Samurdhi Bank will be brought under the Central Bank in the future.

However, in response to this statement, former Minister of Social Empowerment and Welfare S.B. Dissanayake stated that the approval of two-thirds majority in parliament would be required if that is to be changed under the Samurdhi Authority of Sri Lanka Act.

He stated that the act clearly states that the Samudhi Bank will not come under the supervision of the Central Bank.

“We will never give the two-thirds of votes needed to change that,” he said.