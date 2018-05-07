Weather to get hotter in certain provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says that caution level is expected in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa district tomorrow as warm weather condition is expected to enhance.

Heat weather advisory issued today for the aforementioned provinces and districts, requests the public to lLimit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade and stay hydrated.

People at job sites are urged to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible while those indoors are requested to check up on the elderly and the sick. Never leave children unattended inside vehicles, it said.