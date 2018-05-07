Weather to get hotter in certain provinces

Weather to get hotter in certain provinces

May 7, 2018   03:41 pm

-

The Department of Meteorology says that caution level is expected in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa district tomorrow as warm weather condition is expected to enhance.

Heat weather advisory issued today for the aforementioned provinces and districts, requests the public to lLimit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade and stay hydrated.

People at job sites are urged to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible while those indoors are requested to check up on the elderly and the sick. Never leave children unattended inside vehicles, it said. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories