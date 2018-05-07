Five-day workweek for health workers - Rajitha

Minister of Health Dr Rajitha Senaratne says that presently workers do not respect the 8-hour workday which was achieved through the sacrifice of lives.

He made this observation while addressing the May Day rally organized by the Sri Lanka Janaraja Health Services Union at Maradana on Monday (7).

He stated that discussions have begun with regard to establishing the five-day workweek for health workers. He stated that they will be paid overtime for the remainder of days.

The minister said that his attention has also been drawn to requests for provide health care assistants with proper training and to increase attendant training to 6 months.

Dr Senaratne said that several programmes have been launched to develop the country’s heath services and that steps will be taken by the end of this year to manufacture cancer medicine in Sri Lanka.