Govt unable to govern a GN division, let alone country - Mahinda

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the incumbent government is unable to govern a Grama Niladhari Division, let alone a country.

“It is no longer the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. It is now the Democratic UNP Police State,” he said, addressing the May Day rally of the Joint Opposition at Samanala Ground, Galle.

He claimed that presently weddings in the underworld are taking place under police protection. Rajapaksa charged that the law is being bent and that the government is giving security to the underworld.

“Not one investor is coming to this country today. Investors are running away.” He claimed that investors are asking when this government is ending so that they can come back then.

Rajapaksa said that even certain UNP MPs have accepted that their party will be “swept away” at the next election and that it is the same thing they are saying.

The UPFA Kurunegala District MP also accused the government of attempting to delay the Provincial Council elections. “If they can’t give us the Provincial Council election we ask for General Elections.”