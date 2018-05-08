JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that the country’s rulers are responsible for Sri Lanka becoming a state which has achieved no economic victories and a state in which the economy is collapsing.

Addressing the May Day rally of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) at BRC Grounds in Colombo today (7), he said that the United National Party (UNP) and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) have taken turns to rule the country over the past 70 years, but the country has achieve no development.

He stated that Sri Lanka has become one of the countries with the highest levels of poverty in the South Asian region.

Dissanayake said that a culture of gathering public wealth has presently been created in politics.