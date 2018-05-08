Railway and CEB workers to launch trade union actions

Railway trade unions are preparing to engage in strike action from midnight today (08), based on several demands.

Secretary of the Locomotive Engineering Operators’ Union (LEOU) Indika Dodangoda says the authorities have failed to fulfill their promises on resolving railway workers’ concerns.

Several trade unions affiliated with the railway department have expressed their support for this trade union action, according to him.

Meanwhile the Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) has also decided to resort to trade union action from today.

CEBEU Chairman Saumya Kumarawadu said that they will commence a work-to-rule industrial action this evening.