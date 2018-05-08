Ceremonial opening of 2nd session of Parliament today

The Ceremonial Opening of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament by President Maithripala Sirisena will be held at 2.15 p.m. today (08).

President Maithripala Sirisena on April 12 issued a Gazette proroguing Parliament until May 8. The President made the decision to prorogue Parliament by virtue of the powers vested in him under 70 (1) of the Constitution.

Deputy Secretary General of the Parliament Neil Iddawela said that necessary arraignments have been made for the ceremonial opening.

Prior to the start of the new parliamentary session, the Breaking of the Presidential Standard, a Guard of Honour, National Anthem and a 21 gun salute will take place followed by the President addressing the Parliament.

Chief Government Whip, Gayantha Karunathileka says that the President will also be presenting the Government’s Policy Statement at the session.

Approved by the Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, the Joint Opposition will be debating the said Policy Statement on the 10th May.

Meanwhile, the 16 SLFP MPs who left the government will sit on the Opposition at the parliament from today onwards.

According to MP Dayasiri Jayasekara, the group of 16 MPs will act as the Opposition while still being a part of the SLFP.

According to 33 (2) (a) of the Constitution the President shall have the power to make the Statement of the Government Policy in Parliament at the commencement of each session of Parliament. Under 33 (2) (b) of the Constitution, the President shall have power to preside at ceremonial sittings of Parliament.