Serbian Deputy PM Ivica Dačić meets Sri Lankan PM

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Ivica Dačić called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Temple Trees, yesterday (07).

During discussions, PM Wickremesinghe has stated that it is time to sharpen the old connections with the former Yugoslavian countries including Serbia.

Serbia, too, hopes to strengthen those old relations as a nation of the former Yugoslavia, said the Serbian Foreign Minister.

The PM’s Office stated that PM Wickremesinghe prioritized the importance of strengthening the relations between the two countries along many fields.

The need and opportunities to nurture relationships between private sectors as well as the state sectors were also discussed at the meeting.

According to the PM’s Office, an agreement on enabling travel between the two countries without a Visa permit was also decided during the meeting.