Sumanthiran denies calling for ban on Buddhist temples in North and East

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP M. A. Sumanthiran says that the reports alleging that he made a statement calling for prohibiting the establishing of Buddhist temples in the North and East are false.

According to the MP, the news report regarding this which was published on a weekend newspaper is completely incorrect and it was an attempt to anger the Buddhists community by distorting a statement he made at an interview.

The Jaffna District MP clarified that he had only stated that there is no point in establishing Buddhist temples in areas with no Buddhist community as a response to a question of the media.

At the said interview, the MP had also stated that existing Buddha statues were removed from those areas and reports in regard to that were submitted to the parliament.

According to the statement issued by the MP today, he will instigate legal action against the said newspaper for creating conflict among the poeple by publishing false information.