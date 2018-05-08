Police fire water cannon at protesting unemployed graduates
May 8, 2018 01:25 pm
Riot police used high-pressure water cannons to disperse protesting unemployed graduates near the Lotus Roundabout in Colombo.
The protest was organized by the Combined Association of Unemployed Graduates, demanding the jobs promised to graduates by the government.
The protest commenced near the Colombo Fort Railway Station and afterwards they marched towards the Presidential Secretariat.
Lotus Road was closed for traffic from Ceramic Junction due to the protest march.