President opens second session of Parliament

The Second Session of the Eighth Parliament was opened by President Maithripala Sirisena, a short while ago.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the President arrived at the parliament for the ceremony.

The President was receiveid at the main steps of the Parliament building by the Speaker and the Secretary-General of Parliament.

This was followed by the Breaking of the Presidential Standard, a Guard of Honour, the singing of the national anthem and a 21 gun salute.

The President then proceeded to the Parliament building accompanied by the Speaker and Secretary-General and escorted by the serjeant-at-arms.

After the ringing of the Quorum Bell, all Members of Parliament took their seats in the Chambers of the Parliament.

The Secretary-General of Parliament read out the Proclamations issued by

the President proroguing the Parliament and summoning the Meeting.

President Sirisena then addressed the Parliament.

On April 12, the President issued a Gazette proroguing Parliament until May 8, by virtue of the powers vested in him under 70 (1) of the Constitution.