16 SLFP MPs sit in Opposition

The sixteen Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) MPs who recently resigned from their positions in the government, sat in the opposition bench in the Parliament today (8).

Eleven out of the 16 SLFP MPs who left the unity government visited and received blessings of Most Venerable Kotugoda Dhammawasa Uttaritara Mahanayaka Thero, this morning (08).

Following the visit, MP Dilan Perera commented to the media saying that May 8th would also be a revolutionary day just as the January 8th was.

According to MP Dayasiri Jayasekara, the group of MPs will act as the Opposition while still being a part of the SLFP.

In the wake of the political crisis which had followed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, a group of 16 SLFP ministers and MPs who voted in favour of the motion had decided to step down from their positions in the government.

President Maithripala Sirisena, in his capacity as the leader of the SLFP, gave permission for the party members to resign from their posts on April 11.

They took their seat in the opposition following the Ceremonial Opening of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament by President Maithripala Sirisena today.