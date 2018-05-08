Earth slip warnings for central highland areas  DMC

May 8, 2018   03:06 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Due to the heavy rainfall experienced in central highlands there is a risk of earth slips in the area, warns the Disaster Management Center (DMC) while requesting the public to be alert with this regard.

Earth slips and rock falls have been reported at Haldummulla, Beragala areas in Haputale, Ella-Wellawaya road in Badulla and several other areas in the past 48 hours and DMC requests the public to be alert when travelling in these areas.

Meanwhile the traffic flow on the Haputale road was reportedly interrupted due to heavy misty conditions. 

