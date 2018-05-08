Person caught smuggling drugs into prison

May 8, 2018   03:52 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A person attempting to smuggle heroin and ‘ice’ in to the Wariyapola Prison during his visit to see a prisoner was arrested by the police.

During an inspection by the prison authorities, 33g 230mg of heroin and 35g 140mg of ice, also known as crystal methamphetamine, were discovered in the possession of the suspect.

The 22 year old resident of Kuliyapitiya was handed over to the Wariyapola Police Station for further investigations.
 
The suspect was presented at the Wariyapola Magistrate’s Court today (08).

