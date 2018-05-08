Heavy traffic at Parliament Junction

May 8, 2018   04:06 pm

Severe traffic congestion has been reported at Parliament Junction due to the gathering of a large number of political supporters to welcome the 16 SLFP MPs who sat in the opposition today. 

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) MPs who recently resigned from their positions in the government, sat in the opposition bench in the Chambers following the commencement of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament.

In the wake of the political crisis which had followed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, a group of 16 SLFP ministers and MPs who voted in favour of the motion had decided to step down from their positions in the government. 

