Two officials interdicted over destruction of archaeological site

Two officials of the National Housing Development Authority have been interdicted in connection with the incident of an ancient archaeological site being destroyed at Ipalogama, Minister Sajith Premadasa told Ada Derana.

He stated that the authority’s Anuradhapura District Manager and a technical officer have been suspended in connection with the incindet.

It had recently been revealed that the archaeological site known as ‘Balumgala’, which is considered to be fortress belonging to King Elara’s Vijithapura fortress city, had been destroyed in Anuradhapura.

Ada Derana uncovered that an area of 15 acres at the location had been bulldozered and destroyed for the alleged purpose of commencing a housing project under the National Housing Development Authority.