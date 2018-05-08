Two officials interdicted over destruction of archaeological site

Two officials interdicted over destruction of archaeological site

May 8, 2018   07:37 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Two officials of the National Housing Development Authority have been interdicted in connection with the incident of an ancient archaeological site being destroyed at Ipalogama, Minister Sajith Premadasa told Ada Derana. 

He stated that the authority’s Anuradhapura District Manager and a technical officer have been suspended in connection with the incindet.  

It had recently been revealed that the archaeological site known as ‘Balumgala’, which is considered to be fortress belonging to King Elara’s Vijithapura fortress city, had been destroyed in Anuradhapura.

Ada Derana uncovered that an area of 15 acres at the location had been bulldozered and destroyed for the alleged purpose of commencing a housing project under the National Housing Development Authority.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories